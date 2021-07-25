Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 77.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,316 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.7% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total transaction of $20,922,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,393,170 shares of company stock worth $794,216,928. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.58.

Facebook stock traded up $18.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $369.79. 33,694,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,615,285. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $337.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.90 and a 52-week high of $375.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.