One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $696,000 Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 8.3% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 115,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 15.5% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 73.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.0% during the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.70. 48,659,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,159,400. The firm has a market cap of $323.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

