UniLend (UFT) Price Hits $0.63 on Top Exchanges

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. UniLend has a market cap of $19.57 million and approximately $4.56 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001825 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UniLend has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UniLend alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00047884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00018227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $281.53 or 0.00817555 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006018 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,134,300 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UFTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.