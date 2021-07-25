$76.05 Million in Sales Expected for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) will announce $76.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.10 million and the lowest is $76.00 million. RE/MAX reported sales of $52.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full year sales of $308.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $300.06 million to $321.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $333.25 million, with estimates ranging from $308.58 million to $373.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.03 million. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. RE/MAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in RE/MAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in RE/MAX by 180.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMAX stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $33.95. 82,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,646. The company has a market capitalization of $630.79 million, a PE ratio of 66.57 and a beta of 1.50. RE/MAX has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.59%.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

