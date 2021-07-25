Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to report $2.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers posted sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year sales of $8.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.16 billion to $11.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. BTIG Research raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $67,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,498.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,143,280. 10.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOL stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.06. 1,190,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,462. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.54. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $35.77 and a 1-year high of $68.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

