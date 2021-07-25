Clarity Financial LLC Acquires 5,977 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 48,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 290,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 53.7% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 56,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 19,888 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 17.3% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 59,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

AT&T stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $28.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,234,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,242,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.97. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.