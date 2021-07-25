Brokerages Expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. iRobot posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $101,964.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at $520,445.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at $37,795,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 175.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after buying an additional 146,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,082,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,936,000 after buying an additional 92,887 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 251.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after buying an additional 87,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after buying an additional 47,852 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.25. The company had a trading volume of 214,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.84. iRobot has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $197.40.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

