Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Makes New $8.54 Million Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,945 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,544,000. United Rentals comprises 3.8% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service increased its position in United Rentals by 0.3% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,401,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $59,572,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,455,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 18.8% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.62.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $4.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $324.06. The stock had a trading volume of 543,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,735. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.41 and a 52 week high of $354.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.05.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

