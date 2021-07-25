$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Repligen reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

Shares of RGEN traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,561. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.77. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 144.77 and a beta of 0.86. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $131.91 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total transaction of $50,402.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,734 shares in the company, valued at $20,467,557.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $3,816,786.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,741. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 54.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 53.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 67.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

