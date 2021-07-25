Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 584 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,602 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Target by 34.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth approximately $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Target by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Target by 19.3% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,015 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Target stock opened at $261.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.21. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $121.82 and a 12-month high of $261.11. The company has a market capitalization of $129.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.33.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

