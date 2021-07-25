X-CASH Hits Market Capitalization of $8.52 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. X-CASH has a market cap of $8.52 million and $40,032.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000886 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017397 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 86.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 103.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000075 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,142,562,058 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

