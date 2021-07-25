Wilder World Trading 18.3% Higher Over Last Week (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Wilder World has a market cap of $7.79 million and $1.37 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wilder World has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. One Wilder World coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00047664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018130 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $279.02 or 0.00811625 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Wilder World Profile

Wilder World is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,225,676 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wilder World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wilder World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

