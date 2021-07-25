Public Index Network (PIN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,826.00

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Public Index Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0806 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Public Index Network has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Public Index Network has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and $2,826.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Public Index Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00039013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00120129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00139143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,283.32 or 0.99726339 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.19 or 0.00861579 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PINUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Public Index Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Index Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.