Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will report sales of $10.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.24 million to $17.02 million. Sorrento Therapeutics posted sales of $9.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $45.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 million to $78.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $276.91 million to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 133.68% and a negative net margin of 496.04%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRNE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,409,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 74.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,383,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,991 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $3,567,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after purchasing an additional 423,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 393.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 483,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 385,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRNE stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,912,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,731,182. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 2.37. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $19.39.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

