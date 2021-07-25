$306.10 Million in Sales Expected for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to post $306.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $307.78 million and the lowest is $304.14 million. Cross Country Healthcare reported sales of $216.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $946.86 million, with estimates ranging from $932.12 million to $961.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.85 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

CCRN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,879. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.31. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $585.39 million, a PE ratio of 67.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $198,925.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at $526,343.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 15.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 37.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 42.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 215,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 64,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

