iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Decreased by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 42.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,720 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,585,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,501,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,220,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,313,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $3.92 on Friday, hitting $284.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,100. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $196.49 and a one year high of $284.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.59.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

