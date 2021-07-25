92,482 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 92,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,000. Snap makes up 0.3% of Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap stock traded up $15.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.97. The company had a trading volume of 116,232,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,816,549. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a PE ratio of -152.88 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.87. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $79.18.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $56,544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,056,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,981,866.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $121,768.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,207,758 shares of company stock worth $261,476,395 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.58.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

