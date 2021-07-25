StoneX Group Inc. Has $34.01 Million Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

StoneX Group Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 32.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 566,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,385 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $34,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock remained flat at $$59.95 during trading on Friday. 591,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,086. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $60.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.