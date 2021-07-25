Corsicana & Co. Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,293,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 8.4% of Corsicana & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.55. The stock had a trading volume of 23,660,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,729,044. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $142.09 and a 1-year high of $234.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.20.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

