Pundi X[new] Trading 6.8% Lower This Week (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00003099 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $275.34 million and approximately $31.51 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00038979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00120452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00139629 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,275.21 or 0.99714367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.28 or 0.00864868 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

