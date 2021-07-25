Algorand (ALGO) Trading Up 7.4% Over Last Week

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and approximately $64.99 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00002460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,614,678,523 coins and its circulating supply is 3,145,679,419 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

