Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$70.36.

RCI.B has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cormark raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Rogers Communications to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of TSE:RCI.B traded down C$0.06 on Friday, hitting C$64.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,105. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.12. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$50.68 and a 1 year high of C$67.59. The stock has a market cap of C$25.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

