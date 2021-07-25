Clarity Financial LLC Lowers Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Clarity Financial LLC lowered its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 92.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541,509 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.63. 3,744,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,835. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $107.91 and a 52-week high of $110.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

