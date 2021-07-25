Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Worth Venture Partners LLC

Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Booking by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 41,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,405,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Booking by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,962,000 after purchasing an additional 44,553 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $8.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,202.57. 215,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,028. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,589.00 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,252.04. The stock has a market cap of $90.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.81, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 35.7 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,453.04.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $2,764,604. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

