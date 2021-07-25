Gillson Capital LP Takes $14.08 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,079,000. Ameriprise Financial accounts for about 1.2% of Gillson Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,410,000 after buying an additional 211,818 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,847,000 after buying an additional 112,855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,216,000 after purchasing an additional 225,572 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,424,000 after purchasing an additional 757,062 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,136,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,820,000 after purchasing an additional 204,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.10.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.89. 445,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,913. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -565.65 and a beta of 1.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.82 and a twelve month high of $269.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.93.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.