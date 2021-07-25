Bean Cash (BITB) Price Reaches $0.0003

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Bean Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Bean Cash has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bean Cash alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000030 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bean Cash

BITB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,272,017,000 coins. The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org . The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Bean Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BITBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bean Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bean Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.