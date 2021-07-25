Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 24,445 Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,445 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vipshop alerts:

VIPS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

VIPS opened at $17.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.54. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.