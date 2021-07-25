Invst LLC Purchases New Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 91,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,893,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 4.3% of Invst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $266.60. The company had a trading volume of 695,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,315. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $175.98 and a 1 year high of $277.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.