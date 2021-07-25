Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will announce sales of $27.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.20 million. Bridgewater Bancshares reported sales of $23.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year sales of $111.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.01 million to $113.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $118.79 million, with estimates ranging from $117.48 million to $120.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bridgewater Bancshares.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.75 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

NASDAQ:BWB traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,260. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $452.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.69.

In other news, Director Todd B. Urness bought 4,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $71,180.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,090,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,917,558.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWB. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 641,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,496 shares in the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.