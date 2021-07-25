Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.50 Million

Brokerages expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to post $168.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $172.40 million and the lowest is $159.80 million. Renasant reported sales of $169.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year sales of $670.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $642.00 million to $695.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $633.00 million, with estimates ranging from $610.30 million to $653.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.65 million. Renasant had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Renasant’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on RNST shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Renasant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,593.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,115 shares in the company, valued at $960,146.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Renasant by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Renasant by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 441,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Renasant by 11.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant in the first quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant in the first quarter worth $718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNST stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.29. The company had a trading volume of 111,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,832. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.27. Renasant has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $46.97.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

