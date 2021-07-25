KCL Capital L.P. Purchases 25,000 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

KCL Capital L.P. boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 250.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 1.6% of KCL Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. KCL Capital L.P.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $17,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 807.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,887,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,822,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after buying an additional 80,628 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 26.7% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,162,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 39.8% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $18,019,661. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $9.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $586.18. 890,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,556. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $518.72. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $414.60 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The firm has a market cap of $115.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 781.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $587.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.86.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.