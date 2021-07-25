Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $546,000 Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 286,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,569,000 after buying an additional 70,754 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,366,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

Shares of BX stock opened at $111.30 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $113.14. The company has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.71.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

In related news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

