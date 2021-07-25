MONECO Advisors LLC Has $933,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,982,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,757. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.78. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $161.90 and a 1-year high of $227.61.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

