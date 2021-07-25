Cypress Capital LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,764 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 0.7% of Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 306.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,015,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $371,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,885 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $259,279,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $457,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.14. 5,126,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,142,212. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.21. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $113.37 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.