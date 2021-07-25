Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Masco posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAS. Truist lifted their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,340,170. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Masco by 85.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 256.3% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Masco by 30.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,899. Masco has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

