Brokerages Anticipate LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to post sales of $112.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.60 million. LivePerson posted sales of $91.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year sales of $464.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $460.60 million to $468.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $571.97 million, with estimates ranging from $554.30 million to $583.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LPSN shares. started coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

In related news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $777,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,967,000 after buying an additional 584,693 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,328,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,535,000 after buying an additional 74,933 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,950,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,585,000 after buying an additional 212,150 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,959,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,366,000 after buying an additional 196,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,289,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,026,000 after buying an additional 46,216 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPSN stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.14. 259,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $72.23.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

