Virtu Financial LLC Takes $3.33 Million Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,712 shares of company stock worth $17,341,058. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $285.26. 1,144,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,341. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $267.68. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $285.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.45 billion, a PE ratio of 66.19, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.73.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

