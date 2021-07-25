$2.08 Million in Sales Expected for Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) to announce $2.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phunware’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.83 million and the highest is $2.33 million. Phunware reported sales of $2.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phunware will report full-year sales of $11.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.46 million to $12.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.06 million, with estimates ranging from $16.97 million to $17.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. Phunware had a negative net margin of 339.41% and a negative return on equity of 917.94%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PHUN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Phunware in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PHUN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,646. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 12.09. Phunware has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.34.

In other Phunware news, Director George Syllantavos sold 27,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $39,196.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,757 shares in the company, valued at $250,497.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Manlunas sold 113,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $148,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,156 shares in the company, valued at $108,934.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Phunware during the first quarter worth about $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Phunware by 118.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 23,303 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Phunware during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Phunware by 54.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 43,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Phunware during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

