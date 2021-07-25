Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to announce sales of $50.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.34 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported sales of $38.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $206.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $195.78 million to $215.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $243.45 million, with estimates ranging from $198.71 million to $269.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 2.83%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPRT. TheStreet raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.81.

Shares of NYSE EPRT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.14. The company had a trading volume of 333,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,961. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.77, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 130,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 100,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 16,217 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,266,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

