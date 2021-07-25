APY.Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $14.03 Million (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001096 BTC on popular exchanges. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $14.03 million and $293,048.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00038721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00119539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00139602 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,222.29 or 1.00127912 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.82 or 0.00871360 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,447,243 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

