Atlas Protocol (ATP) 1-Day Volume Hits $149,468.00

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $149,468.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00038721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00119539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00139602 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,222.29 or 1.00127912 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.82 or 0.00871360 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.