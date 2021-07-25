Hodges Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,489 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $7,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,369,000 after buying an additional 104,314 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 10.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,339,000 after purchasing an additional 55,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth $2,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

BYD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

BYD traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $56.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,633. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 56.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.08.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $1,587,305.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,022,980.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,068 shares of company stock worth $8,170,806. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

