cVault.finance Price Up 2.9% This Week (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 25th. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One cVault.finance coin can currently be bought for about $6,242.92 or 0.18263924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a market cap of $62.43 million and $64,708.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00048027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00018252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.12 or 0.00810734 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance (CRYPTO:CORE) is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

