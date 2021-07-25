31,799 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,004,000 after acquiring an additional 569,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,426,000 after acquiring an additional 47,631 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,856,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,744,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,229,000 after buying an additional 72,212 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,993,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,787,000 after buying an additional 16,324 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Simon Property Group stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.15. 1,364,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,269. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $136.70. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.47%.
SPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.13.
About Simon Property Group
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
