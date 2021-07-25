31,799 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,004,000 after acquiring an additional 569,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,426,000 after acquiring an additional 47,631 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,856,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,744,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,229,000 after buying an additional 72,212 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,993,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,787,000 after buying an additional 16,324 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.15. 1,364,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,269. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $136.70. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.47%.

SPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.13.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

