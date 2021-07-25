-$0.31 EPS Expected for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.27). Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.78). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 275.08% and a negative net margin of 302.93%. The business had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XERS shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.36. 1,290,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,483,517. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $222.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $773,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 985,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 91,718 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 668.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 275,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. 50.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Earnings History and Estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)

