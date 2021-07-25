Wings (WINGS) Price Hits $0.0372 on Top Exchanges

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. During the last week, Wings has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Wings has a market cap of $3.72 million and $8,490.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings coin can currently be bought for about $0.0372 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wings alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00048027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00018252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $277.12 or 0.00810734 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Wings Coin Profile

WINGS is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official website is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WINGSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.