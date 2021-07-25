Invst LLC Makes New $10.49 Million Investment in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 75,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,490,000. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up about 1.8% of Invst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Invst LLC owned 0.27% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,662,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 15,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 189.7% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX traded up $3.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.82. 235,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,661. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $96.58 and a 1 year high of $147.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.88.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

