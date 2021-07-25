-$0.93 EPS Expected for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.93) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zogenix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.85) and the lowest is ($1.05). Zogenix posted earnings per share of ($0.96) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year earnings of ($3.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($3.08). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zogenix.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.02). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. The business had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 995.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James set a $17.67 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zogenix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ZGNX traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 935,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,339. Zogenix has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zogenix (ZGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.