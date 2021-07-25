Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.55 Million

Analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will announce $70.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.85 million and the lowest is $70.34 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted sales of $72.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $241.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.83 million to $243.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $212.87 million, with estimates ranging from $197.49 million to $223.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on WRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

WRE stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.64. The company had a trading volume of 412,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,932. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $27.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 93,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,013,000 after acquiring an additional 625,052 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 581,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 14,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.