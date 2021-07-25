Gillson Capital LP Buys Shares of 233,752 First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 233,752 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,398,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,475,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 15.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,252,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,276,000 after purchasing an additional 165,994 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 173,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHB stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.79. 632,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,889. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FHB. UBS Group upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James began coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

